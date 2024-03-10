Seychelles' Anse Lazio beach ranks 6th on TripAdvisor Awards for World's Best Beaches

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles' Anse Lazio beach has been ranked sixth in the TripAdvisor Awards for World's Best Beaches, said Tourism Seychelles, the official marketing branch of the Department of Tourism, on Friday.

Anse Lazio is located on the northwest coast of Praslin Island, the second most populated island of Seychelles, and TripAdvisor's recognition reaffirms the beach's status as a must-visit destination for those seeking unrivalled natural splendour and serenity.

Based on an analysis of reviews left by real travellers over the course of a year, TripAdvisor's award highlights Anse Lazio's exceptional charm and appeal.

"We are thrilled to announce that Anse Lazio has been recognised among the world's top beaches on TripAdvisor. This prestigious accolade is a testament to the timeless allure and natural magnificence of Seychelles. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to TripAdvisor and our loyal visitors for their continued support and recognition," said Bernadette Willemin, director general for destination marketing at Tourism Seychelles.

This recognition further underscores Seychelles' commitment to preserving its pristine environment for future generations, said Tourism Seychelles.

Anse Lazio has won many recognitions in the past, among them is taking 18th place in the World's Top 50 beaches. The beach was described as "the magnificent stretch of white-sand coastline along Praslin Island surrounded by crystal clear water averaging 27°C. Healthy reefs and vivid coral gardens give divers access to a striking environment and if you're slipping on fins for the first time, there are sites for all levels."

In 2017, the beach was ranked third on the same list scoring 10 out of 10 for its sheer untouched beauty while its quality of sand and water was given a nine out of 10 and its remoteness earned a seven.

Anse Lazio won the Indian Ocean's Leading Beach Destination at the World Travel Awards in 2012.