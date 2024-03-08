Seychelles' present and former tourism ministers presented awards at ITB in Berlin

Seychelles' present Minister of Tourism, Sylvestre Radegonde, and former Minister, Alain St. Ange, were both recognised at an award ceremony during the tourism fair ITB 2024 in Berlin.

The award ceremony was held on March 6, just after the 2024 edition of the Pacific Area Travel Writers Association (PATWA) World Tourism and Aviation Leader's Summit on tourism and climate change.

Radegonde was awarded "Tourism Minister of the Year Indian Ocean Region" and St. Ange, his predecessor, received the individual excellence award "PATWA Gold Award - Travel & Tourism.

When receiving his award, Radegonde said, "I am truly honoured and humbled to accept this prestigious award. I dedicate it to the hardworking men and women in the Seychelles tourism industry, as it is their efforts that have made Seychelles a leading sustainable destination in our region."

Radegonde received his award on stage while the award of St. Ange was received on his behalf by Dr Jens Thraenhart, a German tourism consultant based in Malaysia.

The PATWA International Travel Awards are given to recognise governments, brands, individuals, ministers, and organisations that have excelled and are involved in the promotion of tourism from different sectors of the travel trade and other service providers related directly or indirectly to the industry.

Radegonde has been the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Tourism since November 3, 2020, while St. Ange served as the tourism minister from 2012 to 2016.

St.Ange, who is now on his way to South Africa, said that he is honoured to have again been recognised by PATWA at the ITB Award Ceremony.

"Receiving the PATWA Gold Award - Travel & Tourism is humbling and as I say thank you to Yatan Ahluwalia, the Secretary General of the PATWA International Travel Awards, I can only add that the World of Tourism must continue to work to consolidate their Industry because the Community of Nations needs a vibrant and succesful Tourism Industry," said St. Ange.

He added "I will continue to do my share to help ensure tourism works. Tourism is and remains an Industry and not just an Activity and it is up to Tourism Professionals and their Ministers of Tourism who need to grab their industry and ensure it works for their people, economies and investors."

Tourism is the top contributor to the economy of Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean.