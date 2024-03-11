Seychelles' Port Victoria: Extension project deadline for contractors' interest submission is April 12

The expansion of the port will make its total length over 600m and is expected to be completed in 2027. (Seychelles Ports Authority)

(Seychelles News Agency) - Contractors looking to be part of the design and build process of Seychelles' Port Victoria rehabilitation and extension project have until April 12 to submit their interest to the Seychelles Ports Authority (SPA).

The project is for the construction of a new 310 metres long deck on pile structure and the provision of a mooring and breasting dolphin, located southeast of the existing quays at the commercial port in Port Victoria.

The Minister for Transport, Antony Derjacques, told reporters on Monday that the expression of interest has already been advertised for local and international companies. Six international organisations have already submitted their applications.

"It is important for our port to be expanded and modernised because the needs of yesterday, are not necessarily the needs of the next 50 years," said Derjacques.

He said that more services are required for vessels coming in, along with other things, and this project will ensure much better things to come.

Phillipa Samson, the deputy director of project management at the SPA, said this process is only for the first phase of the project. After the pre-qualification process, tender documents will be sent to those who qualify. It is hoped that contractors can be selected by December.

The expansion of the port will make its total length over 600m and is expected to be completed in 2027.

The project is being financed through loans from the European Investment Bank (EIB), valued at €12.5 million ($13.7milion) and €16.5 million ($18 million) from the Agence Francaise de Development (AFD), while a grant of €5 million ($5.5 million) from the EU will also go towards the project

The project to expand the port began in 2015 with a feasibility study and the first designs were presented in 2019. Since then the project has not moved further.

"Yes, there were some movements that began with the former government in 2016, where they had an agreement with the two banks and an engineering firm. But when we took over, we had several difficulties, with regards to feasibility, we had to review the original plans and re-negotiate the terms and conditions of the bank loans, and even got a new engineering firm," said Derjacques.

He added that the project is now firmly under the control of the SPA and he is confident that now things will finally go ahead.

The chief executive of the SPA, Sony Payet, said while there have been many plans and concepts shared with the media, there will again be changes this time around.

The CEO said the biggest change is that there will not be any outward expansion and space will also be made for the installation of two mobile cranes for loading and unloading of ships, storage yards and warehouses.