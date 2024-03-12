Ethiopia hopes to improve trade and investment with Seychelles, says new ambassador

(Seychelles News Agency) - Ethiopia and Seychelles expect to further develop cooperation in trade, investments and tourism sectors, said the newly accredited Ethiopian ambassador.

Etsegenet Bezabih Yimenu presented his credentials to the President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, at State House on Tuesday morning.

Yimenu said that since Ethiopian Airlines flies to Seychelles, "there is an opportunity to look into business exchange and do a little more in the areas which we didn't use before."

While in Seychelles, Yimenu will also meet Vice President Ahmed Afif and other members of the cabinet of ministers as well as the secretary general of the Seychelles Chamber of Commerce (SCCI), Oliver Bastienne.

Yimenu replaces Meles Alem Tekea, who presented his credentials to President Danny Faure at State House in 2019.

Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, and Ethiopia established relations in April 1982.

Yimenu will be based in Kampala Uganda.