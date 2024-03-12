Seychelles' President congratulates Mauritian President and Prime Minister on 56th Independence Day

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles' President Wavel Ramkalawan has sent messages of congratulations to the Mauritian President and Prime Minister on the occasion of the 56th Independence Day of Mauritius, State House said on Tuesday.

Mauritius gained its independence on March 12, 1968, and became a republic in 1992, and this year it celebrates its 56th anniversary of the nation's freedom and the 32nd anniversary as a republic.

In his message to President Prithvirajsing Roopun, Ramkalawan said, "I wish to convey our warmest congratulations on the occasion of the 56th Independence Day of the Republic of Mauritius. This occasion reminds us of the great progress that Mauritius has made since attaining independence in 1968. The journey towards sovereignty and democratic governance is a testament to the resilience, unity and determination of the Mauritian people in shaping their future and the socio-economic development of the country."

He added, "As Mauritius commemorates this historic day, we are pleased to join the Mauritian people in celebrating the remarkable progress and achievements that your country has made over the past five and a half decades. We value the longstanding relationship that exists between our two countries and remain committed to further deepen the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation that we share for the mutual benefit of our peoples."

In his message to Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, Ramkalawan said, "This significant occasion celebrates Mauritius' remarkable achievement not only at the national but also on the regional and international stage. Since gaining independence, Mauritius has made tremendous progress, becoming a leader in the Indian Ocean region and a firm advocate for the interests of Small Island Developing States (SIDS). Advancing initiatives, such as the Multidimensional Vulnerability Index (MVI) at the United Nations and other multilateral platforms, reflect our shared commitment to addressing the specificities and unique challenges faced by island nations."

The President of Seychelles commended Mauritius for its leadership role and support to the member states of the Indian Ocean Commission (IOC), particularly in promoting regional integration and growth during its chairmanship.

"Our partnership within the African Union further underscores our collective efforts in advancing the interests of African Island nations.

During my recent trip to Mauritius for the commemoration of the 189th anniversary of the abolition of slavery, I had the opportunity to engage with you and reaffirm my government's commitment to strengthening our partnership and exploring new opportunities for cooperation," he added.

Ramkalawan said, "The 14th session of the Mauritius-Seychelles Commission on Bilateral Cooperation, scheduled to be held in 2025, offers an ideal opportunity to build upon our existing collaboration for the benefit and development of our peoples."