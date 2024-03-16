Seychelles' President meets with Pope Francis, brings greetings of his people 

The President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, had a private audience with Pope Francis on Saturday as part of his official visit to the Vatican.



The historical relationship between Seychelles and the Holy See dates back to the founding of the Apostolic Prefecture of Seychelles in 1852, a precursor to the Diocese of Port Victoria.



According to State House, during his tête-à-tête with Pope Francis, Ramkalawan expressed appreciation for graciously hosting an audience with him during this time of Lent and to humbly include Seychelles in his prayers.



"I wish to express my sincere appreciation for the warm welcome extended to myself and my delegation since our arrival in Vatican City. I bring with me greetings from the people of the Republic of Seychelles to Your Holiness. On behalf of all the citizens of Seychelles, whom I am privileged to represent today, I humbly ask Your Holiness to keep our country and our people in Your prayers," said the President.

The delegation of Seychelles with Pope Francis. (Vatican Media) Photo License: All Rights Reserved



Ramkalawan also met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Vatican, and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organisations.



During the discussions with the Secretary of State of the Vatican, Ramkalawan conveyed appreciation and reiterated the importance of the continued excellent bilateral relations between the Holy See and Seychelles, as well as for the contribution and role of the Roman Catholic Church at the service of society, especially in community welfare and religious education.



Other topics of discussion included the socio-political situation of the country, primarily societal aspects for the mutual benefit of the Seychellois people, such as environmental protection, climate change and the fight against drug abuse.



While at the Vatican, the President of Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, had the opportunity to visit the museum and various chapels.