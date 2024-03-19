LAMITYE 2024: Seychelles and Indian forces participate in 10th military exercise 

The 10th joint-military exercise called 'LAMITYE', meaning friendship in the Creole language, between the Indian Army and the Seychelles Defence Forces (SDF) started in the island nation on Monday and will end on March 27.

Forty-five personnel from Gorkha Rifles of the Indian Army led by Major Akshay Prakashrao Potraje are participating alongside 45 participants from the SDF.

LAMITYE 2024 was launched at the Seychelles Defence Academy on the man-made islands of Ile Du Port.

According to a communique from the Indian High Commission, "High Commissioner Pande and Chief of Staff Jean Attala addressed the gathering, both highlighting the robust defence cooperation between India and Seychelles and contribution of LAMITYE in developing mutual understanding between the troops."

The 'LAMITYE' exercise aims to achieve cohesion, jointness, and interoperability between both the defence forces during peacekeeping operations while also strengthening bilateral military relations.

Around 90 personnel from the Seychelles Defence Forces and Gorkha Rifles of the Indian Army are participating in LAMITYE 2024 exercise. (Indian High Commission Seychelles)

The 10-day-long joint exercise will include field training, combat discussions, lectures and demonstrations, concluding with two days of validation exercise.

Both sides will also jointly train, plan and execute a series of well-developed tactical drills for neutralisation of likely threats that may be encountered in a semi-urban environment while exploiting and showcasing new-generation equipment and technology.

Since the programme's inauguration in 2001, the biennial exercise has continually progressed with scenarios and operations tailored based on the needs, current situations and threats that each country may have to deal with.

Seychelles hosts several military exercises with international partners regularly, such as the Cutlass Express, a United States-led multinational military exercise that takes place in Seychelles.

The island nation also hosts the 'Cateau Noire" exercise between the SDF and the French Armed Forces in the Southern Indian Ocean Zone (FAZSOI), based in Reunion. The FAZSOI is a permanent military presence based in Reunion and Mayotte, and regularly holds such operations to combat drug trafficking in the area.