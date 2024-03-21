30 Seychellois dancers to take centre stage at Artistic Dance Grand Prix Moscow

The dancers are from the School of Dance, Emergency Crew, Diamonds, and the Artistic Dance Factory. (SNICHA)

Thirty Seychellois dancers will take centre stage in the Artistic Dance Grand Prix Moscow from March 23 to 25, the Seychelles National Institute for Culture, Heritage and the Arts (SNICHA) said in a press statement on Thursday.

The dancers are from the School of Dance, Emergency Crew, Diamonds, and the Artistic Dance Factory, and will perform the seductive rhythms of Latin and ballroom dance to the emotive expressions of contemporary and jazz.

The Artistic Dance Grand Prix will take place at the prestigious Radisson Collection Hotel in Moscow.

According to SNICHA, the dancers aged seven to 43 years "are ready to mesmerise audiences and judges alike with their unmatched skill and artistry. Adding to the allure, they will also bring Afrobeat to Moscow, engaging in a spirited competition, promising a dynamic display of Afro-inspired choreography."

SNICHA said that beyond the realms of competition, this journey holds a deeper significance and that is the cultural exchange.

As the Seychellois dancers take the spotlight, they are also laying the foundation for an ambitious campaign to bring more participants to the All-African Artistic Dance Championship that will take place in Seychelles from September 14 to 15 at the Berjaya Vallon Bay Resort.

The event is poised to celebrate the diverse tapestry of dance styles from across the African continent.

Leading the delegation is the permanent secretary of SNICHA, Cecile Kalebi, whose unwavering support has enabled Seychellois dancers to participate in the opportunities available on the global stage. She will be accompanied by Deborah Fanchette, a coordinator from the Seychelles National Youth Council, who will also serve as an adjudicator to ensure a fair and insightful evaluation of the performances.

SNICHA said, "For the dancers of Seychelles, this journey signifies a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in new cultures, learn from international peers, and showcase the rich tapestry of talent and creativity that defines Seychellois dance."

Additionally, for Fanchette, this is an opportunity to contribute to the global dialogue on dance and the possibility of offering a Seychellois perspective to the championship process.

Kalebi will also seize the chance to visit and explore potential cultural exchange opportunities.

As the Seychellois dance delegation gears up to grace the world stage, they carry with them the dreams and aspirations of a nation that recognises the transformative power of dance to unite, inspire, and transcend boundaries. These dancers will shine as ambassadors of Seychellois culture, leaving an indelible mark on the global dance community.