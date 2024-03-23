Hilton's 6th hotel in Seychelles: Canopy by Hilton Resort opens with 120 rooms

A new large resort on the main island of Mahe (Canopy by Hilton Seychelles)

(Seychelles News Agency) - The Canopy by Hilton Seychelles resort has officially opened its doors, with the hotel looking to become "the most visited tourist establishment in Seychelles."

Guy Hutchinson, the president of Hilton Middle East & Africa, made the statement during his address at the official opening ceremony of the sixth Hilton hotel in the island nation on Friday.

“This is the first Canopy by Hilton in Africa and the Indian Ocean, and it is also the first resort globally for the brand, making this a really momentous occasion,” said Hutchinson.

He added that this hotel, which comprises 120 rooms, is one more compelling reason for people to visit Seychelles.

Seychelles’ President Wavel Ramkalawan had the honour of cutting the ribbon to officially open the hotel, which is located on the south west coast at Anse La Mouche on the main island of Mahe.

The resort itself features spas, tennis courts, outdoor pools, a fitness centre, a business centre and other features that make it a must-see location on the island.

Avocet, Palem, a Balinese-inspired kitchen, bar, and lounge, and the Sega Bar are the three restaurants of the hotel.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Sylvestre Radegonde, was also present at the opening ceremony, and during his address he expressed his delight that Canopy by Hilton has incorporated much of Seychelles’ cultural heritage in its resort, while also commending the hotel’s for having over 70 percent Seychellois employees.

“Following the recent inauguration of the Platte Island Waldorf Astoria early this year, the arrival of Canopy not only enriches our tourism sector, but also opens up new employment opportunities for the local communities, especially those of the nearby districts and even beyond,” said Radegonde.

He also praised Hilton for the work in the development of young professionals, highlighting the ‘Fitir Academy’ and the recent adoption of Belonie School by Hilton, under the “Lospitalite” Tourism School Clubs programme.

The first hotel to come under the Hilton brand management in Seychelles was Hilton Northolme Resort and Spa in 2007, located at Glacis on the northern side of Mahe. A year later, Hilton Labriz opened on the third biggest island of Seychelles, Silhouette, followed in 2013 by the DoubleTree by Hilton Allamanda Resort and Spa in the south of the main island.

Most recently, Mango House Seychelles LXR Hotels & Resorts, a Hilton brand, opened in 2021, and this has now been followed by two more resorts in the space of two months, with the Waldorf Astoria on Ile Platte, and now Canopy by Hilton.