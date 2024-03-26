Seychelles' President invited to first Korea-Africa Summit in June

Kang Jung was accredited on Tuesday at the State House. (State House)

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles' President Wavel Ramkalawan has been invited to participate in the first-ever Korea-Africa Summit in June by the newly accredited ambassador on behalf of the South Korean government.

Kang Jung presented his credentials to the President on Tuesday at State House.

The Korea-Africa Summt, which will take place from June 4 to 5 in Seoul, is a forum to address a number of issues of interest to both parties such as economic, political and social cooperation, as well as initiatives to strengthen multilateral relations between Korea and African countries.

The new ambassador told reporters that this summit is a chance to "elevate the Korea-Seychelles bilateral relations."

He also spoke about other areas of cooperation between the two side to build closer relations through people to people exchange and institutional cooperation.

Jung added that this "would be either tourists, businessmen or government officials - we agreed that we need to bring more people to Seychelles."

Other areas the two countries plan to further explore avenues of cooperation are the Blue Economy, fisheries, tourism and digitalisation, of which Jung said that this is an area where Korea is excelling.

Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, established diplomatic relations with South Korea on January 29, 1995.

Kang also paid a courtesy visit to Vice President Ahmed Afif at State House this morning.

The new ambassador will be based in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.