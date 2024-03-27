Seychelles unveils groundbreaking judicial manual for fight against money laundering and terrorist financing 

The manual, tailored specifically for Seychelles, is the first of its kind in the country. (Seychelles News Agency)

In a significant stride towards bolstering its efforts against money laundering, Seychelles has unveiled a groundbreaking judicial manual crafted in collaboration with the European Union (EU) Global Facility on Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing (AML/CTF).

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony held at the Eden Bleu Hotel on Tuesday, Chief Justice Rony Govinden described the manual as "a pivotal moment" in the nation's ongoing fight against financial crimes.

He said that this manual is a product of over a year of collaboration between Seychelles and the EU and that this was led by a team comprising of the director of legal affairs of the Judiciary, Lionel Garrick, and assisted by senior legal researcher Olya Hetsman.

Govinden said that they also worked with the EU Experts and teams from the Attorney General's Office, Financial Investigation Unit (FIU), and the Financial Crime Investigation Unit (FCIU) of the Seychelles Police.

This was "to ensure that this document not only met our local needs but also became a comprehensive, workable tool that could serve as an effective guide throughout the prosecution chain, from investigation to trial," he added.

The manual, tailored specifically for Seychelles, is the first of its kind in the country. It comes as a response to the enactment of the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism Act in 2020, which highlighted the necessity for comprehensive guidelines to navigate complex investigations and prosecute such crimes effectively.

The manual aims to provide practical support in financial investigations related to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing cases.

The director of the FIU, Richard Rampal, emphasised the impact that such a manual will have on the way that Seychelles combats money laundering and said, "This is a significant development for the island, and I am privileged to contribute to this crucial initiative."

Developed with the expertise of EU Global Facility experts from France, the Netherlands, Moldova, and Poland, the manual seeks to ensure seamless coordination among all stakeholders involved in combating financial crimes.

David Hotte, EU Global Facility Team Leader spoke about the importance of equipping Seychelles with tangible tools to combat financial crimes effectively.