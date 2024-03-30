16 young environmentalists chosen for SOSF camp on Seychelles' D'Arros Island 

Participants from a previous D'Arros Experience take a break from snorkeling along the coral reef in front of the D'Arros Research Centre. (Dillys Pouponeau, Save Our Seas Foundation)

Sixteen young local environmental activists are set to embark on an enriching experience at a week-long environmental camp on D'Arros, one of the Seychelles' Outer Islands, next month.

According to the Save Our Seas Foundation(SOSF) in a communique on Wednesday, the young people were chosen after their remarkable achievement of securing top scores in the 2023 edition of the annual competition organised by the SOSF.

The programme, which is run by the Save Our Seas Foundation D'Arros Research Centre (SOSF-DRC), provides a once-in-a-lifetime adventure for young people between the ages of 10 and 15 to visit the protected waters of D'Arros Island.

The camp has been crafted to blend education, adventure, exploration and discovery, and it features games, presentations and camping.

The rich terrestrial and marine ecosystems of D'Arros serve as an ideal setting for young minds to immerse themselves in hands-on learning about environmental conservation.

Sheril De Comarmond, the foundation's education and communications coordinator, said, "Such experiences are pivotal in guiding future mindsets towards environmental stewardship. Participants emerge as youth ambassadors for the environment, empowered with the knowledge to share within their communities upon their return home."

De Comarmond added "Recognising that a shift in our treatment of the environment requires behavioural change, the programme emphasises the transformative power of experiencing nature first hand and engaging in educational activities. The D'Arros Experience effectively fosters this change, and in addition, the students get front-row seats to some of the work the SOSF-DRC does on D'Arros.'

Participants competed for a spot on the 2024 trip by spotlighting their local environmental hero in written form, video or poster form, and described how their chosen hero inspired them. Heroes could be family, educators or conservationists across the archipelago. Entries were judged anonymously by experts and the selection of the top 16 was based on a set formula.

Among the winners are Anila Gonthier, who chose her grandfather, Dr Victorin Laboudallon, for his lifelong dedication to conservation, Gavin Marie honoured his cousin, Ivan Capricieuse, a recycling advocate, and Ella Moustache highlighted Steven Constance's role as an inspiring educator in fostering environmental awareness.

The waters surrounding D'Arros Island and St Joseph Atoll have been an important sanctuary for marine life for decades were declared marine protected areas in March 2020.

Meanwhile, the Save Our Seas Foundation's D'Arros Research Centre (SOSF-DRC) has been active since 2012 and so far, more than 20 targeted research projects have been conducted at the centre in collaboration with numerous international institutions.