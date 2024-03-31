Christ is risen indeed!: Catholic and Anglican bishops in Seychelles share messages of hope for Easter

As Christians in Seychelles join others in the world to celebrate Easter, the Roman Catholic and Anglican church leaders in the island nation are bringing a message of renewal and of not being afraid of anything.

Bishop Alain Harel of the Roman Catholic Diocese said, "Happy Easter, as we allow ourselves to be renewed by the death and resurrection of Jesus."

Harel said that the health of a tree depends to a large extent on its roots and in the same way "the good health of each of our lives, but also of our families, the Church and society, depends on our roots."

"The 40 days of Lent were a privileged time to put down our roots in Jesus and, through him, in the life of the Trinity. By immersing our roots in this source of living water of God's love, we renew ourselves profoundly as individuals, families, the Church and society," he added.

Harel said there must be renewal "in the way we live together: by taking care of our family so that it becomes an oasis of peace; by participating in the life of our parish so that it is welcoming, close to those who suffer and expresses, with joy, its faith in the Risen Jesus; by behaving as responsible citizens in our canton and on our roads, in our work and in our social life."

"By putting down our roots in Jesus, we are invited to follow him and to cross over into the breach that Jesus opened by his death and Resurrection: a breach in the barriers of indifference and sometimes even hatred that we erect between ourselves; a breach in our individualism that isolates us and leads us to develop a mentality of 'let's make the most of it and after us comes the flood!," said the Bishop.

He concluded by saying, "Following in Jesus' footsteps, let us pass from death to life, renewing the way we live our human vocation, in keeping with our deepest nature: that of sons and daughters of God in Jesus. Happy Easter."

Anglican Bishop James Wong said that Easter is here and it means for believers is that "we serve a risen Saviour. The grave could not hold Christ; He defeated death. He paid the price for our sins with his own blood. And the consequences for us are huge. Or if while we were enemies, we were reconciled to God by the death of his Son, much more, now that we are reconciled, shall we be saved by his life."

Wong said "Because Christ resurrected and lives, we will to live, both in this life and in the life to come. The message of Easter also tells us: You need not be afraid of anything -not life with all its insecurities, its conflicts, its uncertainties; you should not be afraid of even death itself. You do not need to fear anything - no fear."

The Bishop added that "when your spirit is filled with the unshakable strength of God in the name of Jesus Christ, you get faith so deeply planted within you that when crises hit you, as they sometimes do suddenly, you automatically can face life courageously and not be dismayed and not be afraid."

He ended his message by saying "As you reflect on the message of Easter, remember: Easter is here. Be transformed. Be resurrected. Be not afraid! He is risen indeed. Alleluia!"