Seychelles' Attorney General's Office launches strategic plan 2024-2029

(Seychelles News Agency) - The Seychelles Attorney General's Office has launched its strategic plan 2024-2029, which is described as one that charts the course to elevating the office into a centre of excellence for legal services provided to the government and the criminal prosecutions.

A copy of the plan on a pen-drive was presented to President Wavel Ramkalawan by the Attorney General, Frank Ally, at the launch ceremony on Thursday.

Ally said the new strategic plan will “serve as our compass for transforming our office into an efficient, effective, and transparent institution that embodies the principles of public service.”

The AG’s Office has the mandate of providing the government with legal advice and is the country’s criminal prosecution service.

The Office is also responsible for ensuring sure legal footing when the government signs international treaties, conventions and agreements as well as other complex contracts government enters.

When speaking to the media at the ceremony, Ally revealed that the document will include certain aspects of retention of the younger members of the office.

This was highlighted by Ramkalawan in his address and he said “the office often served as a training ground for the younger attorneys, who later moved on to better paid jobs.”

Ally said aside from the AG’s Office’s vision, mission, core- values and strategic objectives, the document will be also used as a guiding framework.

The re-vamped website of the AG’s Office was also launched and is accessible at www.ago.sc, for people to access information needed about legal subjects.

"We already had a website before, where people could access information about laws and legal cases - but it would sometimes crash when people were surfing it," said Ally.

The new website is one that is more user friendly and already in use, bearing the AG Office's new logo.

"We took suggestions from people working at our offices, and pooled the ideas together before handing them to someone to design our new logo," explained Nisa Thomson, a lawyer at the AG’s Office.

As part of its drive to educate members of the public of legal issues, the Office is also planning to launch its social media platform LegalEase to provide accessible legal education to the public, empowering individuals with essential legal knowledge.

Thomson revealed that this will take place in June to coincide with Children's Day, since children will be included in the launching event.