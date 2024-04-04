Seychelles agrees to sign global MOU on zero emission medium-and heavy-duty vehicles

With the aim to get assistance to help decarbonise the transport sector in Seychelles, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the signing of the Global Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Zero Emission Medium-and Heavy-Duty Vehicles.

The MOU was presented at a high-level event in December 2023 at the 28 Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Dubai.

The MOU, which is led by CALSTART, a Dutch company based in the United States, commits countries to work together to enable 100 percent zero-emission new truck and bus sales by 2040 with an interim goal of 30 percent zero-emission vehicle sales by 2030, to facilitate achievement of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Vice President Ahmed Afif told reporters on Thursday that the signing of the MOU shows that the Seychelles agrees with the 27 other small island states and will join the group to work with the CALSTART to lead the effort to help all countries to reduce emissions of heavy vehicles.

"The agreement presented is zero emission for heavy-duty vehicles like buses and large trucks; like those of 20 tonnes. It is very specific and the group is targetted because they are the ones that consume around 30 percent of fuel vehicles used on the road and three quarters of emissions that go into the environment," said Afif.

He said that Seychelles is a small island state and at COP28, the island nation voiced out that the small islands were being affected by climate change, and "we asked the world to help us reduce emissions and reduce the impact it has on small islands. So as a country, we also have to show what we are doing to fight against emission and that we will do everything we can fight against pollution and dangerous emissions in our country."

By signing the MOU, Seychelles can get help through CALSTART to conduct a study "on how many vehicles we have, how many buses we have and how to replace them with those with less emissions. Like the electric ones, and if electric, where to charge them, how will the infrastructure work, how will it affects the PUC [Public Utlities Corporation] network. The Netherlands has a lot of experience in using electric energy and replacing energy from fossil fuel," he said.

Afif added by joining the group, Seychelles can get help with new technology and advice on how best to use it.

The move will help Seychelles push ahead with its plan to have a fully electric transport system, which has encountered some delays.

The E-mobility project, launched in November 2022, has faced delays, especially with the search for people with suitable expertise to help with the project.

The first part of the project expects to see e-mobility applied to public transportation, where a trial will be done by the Seychelles Public Transport Corporation (SPTC).