Seychelles National Awards committee launches call for nominations 

Seychelles' President Wavel Ramkalawan received the Medal of the Republic in the first edition of the National Award last year. (State House)

The Seychelles National Awards committee launched the nomination period for this year's event on Monday at State House.

The chairperson of the committee, Robert Grandcourt, is urging people to nominate those who they think deserve the awards.

This is the second edition of the National Awards, created in 2022, aimed at recognising people who have done extraordinary service to Seychelles in various fields or through their acts of bravery.

In a press conference, Grancourt said, "When we see how many people are doing extraordinary things for this country, it is a difficult choice. We have to examine each applicant, and just because someone isn't recommended this year, it doesn't mean they won't ever be recognised."

The members of the committee will go through the various nominations and then recommend a list to President Wavel Ramkalawan. Last year there were 50 nominations and 10 people were recommended.

"All nominations are added to the list and they remain on our radar to be considered every year. This is important to have, especially in terms of historical records."

This year there will be two medals, the Seychelles Medal of Honour and the Seychelles Medal of Merit and there will also be the Shield of the Pride of Seychelles.

Grandcourt clarified that "anyone can submit a nomination. Anyone who believes they know someone who deserves this award."

The forms can be found at the District Administration's office as well as the Statehouse website, where it can be downloaded.

Ten people were recognised for their contributions to Seychelles in the first-ever National Awards ceremony in June last year held at State House.