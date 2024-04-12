Fit with Kelly: Fun Workout Day with former Miss Seychelles on April 13

Anette also holds numerous classes, which is what she has been doing lately. (Kelly-Mary Anette)

(Seychelles News Agency) - Kelly-Mary Anette, a young Seychellois fitness trainer, aims to get closer to her clients, and people dreaming of a healthier lifestyle can access all her services through her fitness app.

Aside from the fitness app, Anette also holds numerous classes, which is what she has been doing lately.

On Saturday, April 13, she will hold a Fun Workout Day and people can join her for a class for free from 10 am to 12 pm at Paradis des Enfants in the capital of Victoria.

"This event will give everyone an idea of what to expect from the app, which will include workouts, yoga and meditation, and they will also be able to ask me any questions and even register with the app with me in person," added Anette, who is urging everyone to come down enjoy the day.

Anette, a former Miss Seychelles, moved into fitness four years ago and launched her brand, "Fit With Kelly", aimed at helping people in Seychelles to live a healthier lifestyle.

People interested in joining Fit With Kelly can visit her website www.fitwithkelly.info where they can register for any packages and get the app, and join this growing community, which costs only SCR500 per month.

"I was actually into fitness even before I got into pageantry," Anette told SNA, and explained that her brothers were always in the gym and so she got into it at a young age.

Anette showing the right posture. (Kelly-Mary Anette) Photo License: All Rights Reserved

She represented Seychelles at the Miss World Pageant and won the title of Miss Intercontinental Africa. She was the first Seychellois to be in the top five at an international pageant.

"When I look back, I can tell you that it was because of me working out, eating healthier and having a better relationship with my health, that helped me to be so confident," she added.

She explained that Fit With Kelly is not only about exercising and nutrition but also about stress management, sleeping habits and the general lifestyle of her clients.

"On the app, I communicate regularly with my clients, where they each have their very specific training schedule, tailor-made for each individual's lifestyle," Annette shared, explaining that she wants people to be able to carry on about their daily lives as usual but find the time that suits them to do their workouts.

"Fit With Kelly is not only geared towards women but open to every gender and every age, whether you are a teenager or a pensioner," she added.

Anette said that her health advice and training are based on scientific evidence and she uses them to give her clients the best tips to ensure they get the results.