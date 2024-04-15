Germany and Russia are top markets for tourists to Seychelles in Q1

Europe continues to lead the visitor arrival to the island nation in the western Indian Ocean. (Gerard Larose)

(Seychelles News Agency) - With European markets remaining robust and emerging interest from Asia, Seychelles continues to attract travellers seeking extraordinary experiences in an idyllic setting, according to a top tourism official.

The statement was made by Bernadette Willemin, director for marketing of the Tourism Seychelles, the marketing arm of the Department of Tourism.

According to the latest figures from the National Bureau of Statistics (NSB) on April 10, 105,457 visitors disembarked in Seychelles compared to 98,619 in 2023 year-to-date, showing a 7 percent increase.

Willemin said, "We are pleased to acknowledge the positive performance outlined in the first quarter report, particularly the robust growth trajectory observed in visitor arrivals to Seychelles."

Europe continues to lead the visitor arrival to the island nation in the western Indian Ocean.

Germany is the leading market with 21, 913 followed by Russia with 13,100 arrivals. France is third with 11,662 arrivals.

"The tourism performance for the first quarter of 2024 aligns with the recommendations of the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), focusing on analysing visitor arrivals based on their country of residence and offering insights into Seychelles' evolving tourism landscape," explained Willemin.

The latest figures show that 90,111 of the visitors to Seychelles did so for holidays and 3,688 for honeymoons and Willemin attributes it to "Seychelles' status as a premier leisure destination offering unparalleled experiences amid breathtaking natural landscapes.".

Cruise ship arrivals for this period show 6,854 tourists and 130 transit passengers out of 6,998 arrivals, with the remainder being residents.

Willemin said, "While Europe continues to serve as the primary source market, it is uplifting to see substantial contributions from key regions notably South Africa, and North America."

The figures show that 2,276 visitors from South Africa arrived in Seychelles up to week 14 while 2,872 were from North America to date.

Willemin said, "These contributions further solidify our position as a global tourism destination."

Tourism is the top contributor to the economy of Seychelles followed