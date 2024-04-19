Israel launches strike against Iran: US media

This handout picture released by the Israeli Army shows the head of the military, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi (C), attending a situational assessment with members of the General Staff Forum at the Kirya military base, which houses the Defence Ministry in Tel Aviv, on April 14, 2024. The Israeli military said on April 14 that Iran's attack using hundreds of drones and missiles had been "foiled", with 99 percent of them intercepted overnight. (Photo by Israeli Army / AFP)

(AFP) - Israel has launched a strike against Iran in retaliation for its weekend attack, US media reported Thursday night.

ABC and CBS News reported the strikes early Friday Mideast time, quoting US officials. There was no immediate comment from the White House or Pentagon.

Iran activated its air defense system over several cities, state media reported, after the country's official broadcaster said explosions were heard near the central city of Isfahan.

Israel had warned it would hit back after Iran fired hundreds of missiles and drones at Israel over the weekend. Most of them were intercepted.

That strike came in the wake of an attack on Iran's consulate in Damascus widely blamed on Israel.

© Agence France-Presse