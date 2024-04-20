Seychelles working towards One Health platform for humans and animals

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Peggy Vidot, Minister for Health, and Flavien Joubert, Minister for Agriculture, Climate Change and Energy. (Seychelles News Agency)

(Seychelles News Agency) - The Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Agriculture, Climate Change and Energy have signed an agreement to work together on the establishment of a national One Health platform aimed at making the identification of potential diseases in Seychelles more effective.

The signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two ministries is described as a commitment to integrated approaches to human, environmental and animal health.

"This MoU will create the platform for both parties to work closer together, where it can now be a more structured collaboration, which will allow us to share resources, being physical resources and human resources towards a common goal," said Rodney Philo, the chief animal health and livestock officer.

Philo explained that research shows that 85 percent of diseases come from animals and therefore by working together, it will allow quicker decision-making for necessary action to take place.

"The inseparable links between agriculture, nutrition and health, those between health and climate change, those between health and bio-security, the growing health threats at the centre of animal and human ecosystems and the challenges to be met in terms of antimicrobial resistance, all require a common approach to which we are committed today, clearly and resolutely," said the Minister for Health, Peggy Vidot, in her address, during the signing ceremony, which took place the Savoy Resort and Spa, Beau Vallon, on Friday.

She added that "Collaboration between our two ministries to safeguard human health, animal health and environmental health, means safeguarding our survival as a nation."

The Minister for Agriculture, Climate Change and Energy, Flavien Joubert said that the MoU signing is an important step towards strengthening the One Health approach.

"By working together, we more effectively address complex health challenges and protect the health of humans and animals...The One Health approach recognises the interdependence of human, animal and environmental health and highlights the need for a collaborative, multidisciplinary approach to addressing health challenges," he added.

The SEGA–One Health network is the health arm of the Indian Ocean Commission (IOC) in matters of public health, animal health and environmental health.

It brings together more than 400 health professionals from ministerial departments of member states, reference training and research institutions in the region, and benefits from a strong partnership with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the World Organisation for Animal Health (OMSA).

It has been supported since 2009 by the French Development Agency (AFD) via RSIE projects. In complementarity with the implementation of the third phase (RSIE3), the European Union (EU) also supports the SEGA –One Health network through a new project, RSIE4, implemented by the IOC since December 2020.