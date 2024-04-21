Seychelles to receive donation of patrol ship from China 

A cultural show in which officers from the ship performed various cultural and traditional art forms followed the formal ceremony. (Seychelles News Agency)

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles expects a donation of a new patrol ship from China in October this year, which will help in combatting maritime crimes, according to a top official.

Seychelles' Minister for Internal Affairs, Errol Fonseka, announced during a reception on Friday on board the ETF 18, one of the three boats from the 45th Chinese Naval Escort Taskforce docked in Port Victoria.

Fonseka described this donation from China as a continuation of the excellent Sino-Seychelles relationship.

"Our defence cooperation has always been a key component of our bilateral relations. This donation will add greater efficiency to the Seychelles Coast Guard in combatting and deterring maritime crimes such as piracy, which has seen a worrying resurgence off the coast of Somalia," said the minister.

He said, "The Seychelles government holds in high esteem the invaluable role played by the People's Liberation Army Navy in fortifying maritime security. Through commendable initiatives such as the escort missions in the Gulf of Aden and active engagement in multinational naval drills, the Navy has been pivotal in safeguarding essential maritime corridors."

Fonseka emphasised the relationship between the two countries and described the various collaborations that have taken place.

The Chinese Ambassador to Seychelles, Lin Nan, spoke about the strength of the diplomatic ties between the two countries established over 48 years ago. She added that this relationship has been well maintained over the years "as evidenced by deepening the practical cooperation in various fields including trade, business, Blue Economy, fisheries, climate change, culture, military security."

Participants in the cultural show in a souvenir photo with guests. (Seychelles News Agency) Photo License: CC-BY

The ambassador said, "In the meantime, we are living in an interdependent world, facing common challenges. In this regard, President Xi Jinping proposed the Global Security Initiative, aiming at addressing both traditional and non-traditional threats effectively. We are ready to explore cooperation with the Seychelles side under the framework of this initiative to jointly uphold international and regional peace and stability, and build a maritime community with a shared future."

She added that this visit is another demonstration of traditional friendship and practical cooperation concerning maritime security and safety between the two countries and that the commanders of the task force had an in-depth and fruitful exchange with Fonseka and the Chief of Defence Forces, Brigadier Michael Rosette.

"The two parties underlined the importance of further deepening cooperation in maritime security, tackling transnational crimes at sea such as the resurgence of piracy, combating drug trafficking and illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing. I am convinced that we will reap more and more new fruits in the military security and safety in the future," she said.

The formal portion of the reception was followed by a cultural show in which officers from the ship performed various cultural and traditional art forms.

After the four-day visit, the 45th Chinese Naval Escort Task Force is expected to leave Seychelles on April 22.