Que c'est bon!: "Gout de France" International Festival in Seychelles starts on April 22

(Seychelles News Agency) - French wines, cheeses and traditional dishes with all aspects of French cuisine and produce are being given centre stage at the Gout de France (Taste of France) International Festival in Seychelles this year.

French Ambassador to Seychelles Olivia Berkeley-Christmann gave the official go-ahead at the French Residence at La Misère on Monday.

The festival will take place from April 22-30 and patrons at participating establishments will be treated to French delicacies such as cheeses, Ricard liqueur and purely French dishes as part of the event.

Present at the kick-off were representatives from Delplace Restaurant and the Seychelles Tourism Academy (STA) from the main island of Mahe, and the Club Med resort on Sainte Anne Island. They are all taking part in the festival along with Four Seasons Resort, Gou Notik, Hilton Northolme Resort, Story Hotel and La Belle Tortue.

Initiated by the French diplomatic network in the world to promote its cuisine and produce, the competition has been held in Seychelles since 2015, in collaboration with the Department of Tourism.

Pierre Delplace, owner of Delplace restaurant, told reporters that this time, people will "have a glimpse of French culture through a dish, entrée and even a drink. I have given the chef at my restaurant my mother's recipe for Boeuf Bourguignon to give people a taste of how it is done."

Delplace also explained that another aspect of French gastronomy that will also be apparent at his establishment is the tradition of an aperitif.

"When you are invited to eat in France, the first thing you get is an aperitif, so we will have Ricard and two others for patrons to enjoy as part of the festival," he said.

This year, although the countries will be linking French Gastronomy with the Olympic Games to be held in Paris from July to August, the chefs taking part have had a bit more liberty in the dishes they wished to present.

STA instructor Ryan Marie explained that while the establishment is only taking part in the event on Monday, "we have used our traditionally Seychellois ingredients to make typically French dishes."

Among the ingredients transformed into French dishes were vanilla and cinnamon used in pastries.

The Club Med Seychelles representative, Adrien de Robillard, described a buffet of around 25 French cheeses and charcuterie as "being at the forefront at Club Med since we do not really have a set menu."

The establishments that have taken part in the event, will all receive a certificate of participation for promoting French gastronomy at the end of the event.