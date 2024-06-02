"The Goat": New Seychelles' brand of chilli chutney a labour of love

Chilli, particularly the varieties of bird's eye chilli and goat chilli, is considered an integral part of the local Seychellois Creole cuisine and a young Seychellois couple, Kevin Kumar and Elna Etienne-Kumar, has created a brand centered on chilli.

The brand called 'The Goat' uses locally sourced goat chilli known in Creole as "piman kabri" to make chilli chutney.

Kumar told SNA, "The recipe behind The Goat's chilli chutney is a labour of love. Perfected over the years, it's more than just crushed chilli but a flavour enhancer that pairs beautifully with a variety of dishes. Whether with grilled fish, curries, 'bouyon bred', pasta, and even a surprising twist with bread, our chutney elevates every meal and is surely a versatile companion."

He added that the recipe was developed over time, through family lunches and getting feedback from family and friends and committed to supporting local agriculture and sustainable practices. Kumar emphasised the importance of sourcing from local farmers and using reusable glass jars.

"We believe in the importance of reviving the agricultural sector, celebrating the rich bounty of our islands. By sourcing our ingredients locally and partnering with Seychellois farmers, we're contributing to a sustainable, thriving agricultural community. Each jar of The Goat's chilli chutney is a testament to our commitment to preserving and celebrating Seychellois produce," he said.

The couple has had a successful launch and his wife said that they have received positive reviews from customers, describing the responses as overwhelming, but in a good way.

"Food enthusiasts have embraced The Goat's chilli chutney with open arms. People are not just enjoying our chutney, they're embracing it as an essential culinary companion. We've received positive feedback from locals and beyond. What is even more exciting is hearing from those who typically shy away from spicy condiments. We've had sceptics-turned-fans reach out after trying our chutney, amazed by its balanced flavours," she said.

The husband, who is behind the recipe, said they specially crafted their chilli chutney to suit the taste of people who may not have an affinity for spicy food.

"What sets The Goat's chilli chutney apart is its harmonious blend of flavours and the fact that just like wine, each jar gets better with time. While it carries a satisfying kick from the Goat chilli peppers, our chutney isn't solely about heat and spiciness. We've carefully balanced the ingredients to highlight a spectrum of tastes - sweet, savoury, tangy, and of course, a subtle kick of spice. It's a product made with everyone in mind, designed to enhance dishes and delight taste buds regardless of spice tolerance," he explained.

Although they produce mainly locally at the moment, their vision is to eventually expand to a global market in the future.

"We aim to see The Goat's products on international shelves, particularly in communities with Seychellois connections like France and the UK. Already, we're delighted to know that our chutney has travelled to homes across continents, bringing a taste of our island to friends and families abroad. To our knowledge, friends and families in the UK, France, Italy, Australia, and Kenya have tried our chutney. We hope that this list gets longer with time," said Kumar.

The Goat's chilli chutney is being sold in several local shops including ISPC Bois de Rose Avenue, SPAR Eden Island, Blue Ocean Traders Providence and Kot Fanmiy shop La Retraite on Mahe, the main island.

It will also be made available on La Digue, the third most populated island at the La Digue Supermarket.