Seychelles' President meets with newly accredited Australian and Qatari diplomats 

(Seychelles News Agency) - Maritime security, climate change, and the Blue Economy as well as a special focus on gender equality are the areas that Australia and Seychelles will continue working on, said the newly accredited Australian high commissioner.

Kate Chamley presented her credentials to President Wavel Ramkalawan at State House on Tuesday.

"I'm very passionate about gender equality so while I will take forward all the cooperations in the areas that I've mentioned, the elevation of women and girls in society is a topic that is important to me. To work with women and girls in Seychelles and other countries I represent Australia in, and bring forward issues they face," she told reporters.

The discussion also touched on other areas of cooperation such as education and Chamley said, "We have a lot of Seychellois who are studying in Australia and we also have a big diaspora living in Australia. They're contributing to Australia in many ways. I am looking forward to seeing how the diaspora can also contribute to Seychelles."

The diplomat added that in terms of areas of concern, the Indian Ocean has many maritime issues such as piracy, illicit drug trafficking, and people trafficking, these are things that both governments will continue talking about and working on.

Chamley also met with the principal secretary for Foreign Affairs, Vivianne Fock Tave, earlier this week for bilateral talks in which tourism, climate change, air connectivity, and regional engagements in the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) were at the top of the agenda.

The two diplomats agreed on the importance of collaboration in this area given the resurgence of piracy in the region and discussed the possibility of expanding collaboration to increase visitor arrivals from Australia, as well as cooperation in capacity building and exchange of expertise in the field of tourism.

New Qatari Ambassador accredited

On Tuesday, the new Qatari Ambassador to Seychelles, Mohammed Mutair Ammash Al-Shamlani Al-Enazi, also presented his credentials to President Ramkalwan.

The new Qatari ambassador was also accredited on Tuesday. (State House) Photo License: CC-BY

“I look forward to improving the relations between Qatar and Seychelles. I also look forward to continuing the different cooperation between the two countries," he told reporters.

He also met with the Fock Tave earlier and discussed cooperation with the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), air connectivity, and collaboration in tourism, and sports, amongst others.

The two diplomats also discussed the signing of a Visa Waiver Agreement for holders of diplomatic and official passports, as well as an Agreement on the Establishment of a Joint Committee on Cooperation.

Fock Tave expressed her gratitude to the government of Qatar for its continued support, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, and welcomed the possibility of future collaboration.