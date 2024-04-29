Work expected to begin on natural disaster mitigation plans for Seychelles

A recommendation has also been made to stop the removal of a large boulder at Le Niole. (Seychelles Nation)

Work is expected to begin this week on the natural disaster mitigation plans for Seychelles around the main island of Mahe following recommendations from experts from Switzerland on how to prevent rockslides, landslides and other such disasters.

A group of experts from several companies in Switzerland, including the Gasse Felstechnik, PNP Geologie & Geotechnik and the ETH Zurich University, made the recommendations after a series of site visits were conducted earlier this week. The group looked at the damages in several areas and is working on ways to ensure it does not happen in the future.

This comes after the effects of the December 7, 2023, natural disasters in Seychelles, when heavy rainfall for several days caused flooding, landslides, and rock caused severe damage to numerous houses in the north of the Mahe. Two people lost their lives.

The findings from the visits were presented to relevant authorities on Friday, including the Disaster Risk Management Division (DRMD), Seychelles Infrastructure Agency (SIA) and other relevant authorities, in a short meeting at L'Escale Resort, Roche Caiman.

"The finding will help the government implement short- and long-term measures. This mission has also benefitted other agencies that have been able to build their capacity," the DRMD's chief risk management officer, Daniel Cetoupe, told SNA.

The areas visited and given priority for the recommended works to be done, include St, Louis Hill, Mont Signal, Le Niole, and Bel Ombre, the seven areas that need the most urgent attention. Plans have been laid out and work will begin soon.

A recommendation has also been made to stop the removal of a large boulder at Le Niole.

"It Le Niole, following the visit, the experts say that continuing to break off the rock is not viable right now, and there will be other measures put in place, to ensure the safety of the surrounding properties," explained Cetoupe.

The experts will not be doing all the work for Seychelles but will help the island nation through capacity building as well as providing equipment, to ensure that Seychellois contractors can carry out the required works.

The delegation from Switzerland left the Seychelles on Saturday with the hope that once the works begin, it can ease some of the uncertainty of people leaving is the areas vulnerable to these natural disasters.