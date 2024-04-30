New trade and defence MOUs with Seychelles planned, says Pakistani diplomat

(Seychelles News Agency) - Bilateral relations between Seychelles and Pakistan will continue and there will be possibly some agreements signed between the two countries, said the outgoing Pakistani high commissioner on Tuesday.

Muhammad Arshad Jan Pathan area, who served as a non-resident high commissioner for two years, paid a farewell call to Seychelles' President Wavel Ramkalawan at State House.

He told reporters that the farewell visit was very fruitful.

“We have seen the momentum has taken a high peak in Pakistan-Seychelles relations, with the visit of the [Seychelles'] Chief of Defence Forces to Pakistan in November 2022 and then a trade delegation that attended the Pakistan Trade Conference also in November 2022,” he said.

The outgoing high commissioner added: “I’ve focused mainly on the political area and we have gained a lot of momentum, this is a testimony of these two visits to Pakistan, particularly in defence and trade so this is the outcome of our political relations.”

He said, “We are hopeful that soon we will be signing a few more bilateral agreements and MOUs [memorandums of understanding] in trade, drug trafficking control and health services and trade population.”

The outgoing high commissioner also paid a farewell call to the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Sylvestre Radegonde, at Maison Queau de Quinssy on Monday.

During their meeting, the two diplomats discussed agreements that have been signed between the two countries in various areas such as health and combatting financial crimes.

They also discussed negotiations to revise the bilateral air service agreement between the two countries, signed in 1979, and possible cooperation in the field of maritime security.