6 essential tips for a toothache-free holiday in Seychelles: relax, refresh, and smile bright!

Seychelles offers breathtaking landscapes, pristine beaches and vibrant culture and is a dream destination for honeymooners, family and retirees who wants to relax and enjoy what the island nation has to offer. However, it is essential to remember that Seychelles' tropical climate can present unique challenges when it comes to oral health.

Many times holiday are interrupted as tourists and travellers have to sit at the casualty room of the main Seychelles Hospital or at the private dental clinic. They must have not thought in their wildest dream that they would have to visit a dentist while vacationing in Seychelles.

Here are seven tips to help you have a toothache-free holiday in Seychelles.

Stay Hydrated

Seychelles' tropical climate means warm temperatures and mostly sunshine year-round so while enjoying the sun and sea, it is easy to become dehydrated. Dehydration can contribute to various oral health problems.

Hydration is key to saliva production, which helps protect your teeth from decay and gum disease so carry a reusable water bottle to stay refreshed throughout the day.

Tropical fruit juices and cocktails are delicious, but they can be high in sugar and acids that harm your teeth so consume them in moderation and rinse your mouth with water afterward.

(Dr. Bibhakar Ranjan) Photo License: All Rights Reserved

Protect Your Lips and Gums

Seychelles' strong sun can lead to sunburn, not only on your skin but also on your lips and gums so to safeguard your oral health choose a lip balm with sun protection to prevent sunburn on your lips.

When spending extended periods in the sun, wearing a hat provides additional protection for your lips and gums.

Make Tooth-friendly Choices to Preserve Your Oral Health

Enjoy Seychelles' abundant fresh fruits and vegetables, like papaya, pineapple, and coconut as they provide essential vitamins and minerals for healthy gums and teeth.

While tempting, try to reduce your consumption of sugary treats and opt for healthier snacks like nuts or yogurt when hunger strikes.

(Dr. Bibhakar Ranjan) Photo License: All Rights Reserved

Stay Prepared for Dental Emergencies

Accidents can happen anywhere, so it is wise to be prepared.

In a conversation with a private dentist practicing in Seychelles, he said that he often gets calls from resorts and hotels to see tourists in pain. Some tourists get toothache from previously untreated cavities or fracture in the tooth while eating or falling down.

Remember to bring a dental first aid kit, which includes items like dental floss, pain relievers, and an emergency contact number for a local dentist in your travel kit.

(Dr. Bibhakar Ranjan) Photo License: All Rights Reserved

Maintain Oral Hygiene

Avoid chewing ice or hard objects although it might be tempting to cool down with ice cubes. Avoid chewing on the bone of chicken found in local dishes or ice cubes as it can lead to dental emergencies.

Local dentist also highlighted many individuals report to the clinic with tooth fracture, while the patient attempted to open a beer bottle with their teeth, be advised to use a bottle opener.

While savouring a cocktail or a local Seychelles beer can be part of the island experience, excessive alcohol consumption can harm your oral health. Alcohol can dry out your mouth, reducing saliva production, which is essential for protecting your teeth. Consume alcohol in moderation and drink water between alcoholic beverages to stay hydrated.

Protect Your Teeth During Water Activities

Seychelles offers fantastic opportunities for water activities such as snorkelling, diving, and swimming. If you're engaging in these activities, consider wearing a mouth guard to protect your teeth from accidental impacts.

You can obtain a mouth guards prior to travel or can buy one at pharmacies and private clinics and in some places can be custom-fitted by dental professionals for added comfort and protection.

Your time in Seychelles should be a harmonious blend of adventure and relaxation; maintaining good oral health is vital to that equation.

Remember, a healthy smile is your best companion for exploring this tropical paradise.