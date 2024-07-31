Number of divorces in Seychelles increased over 15 years, says NBS

According to the statistics, the largest number of divorces occurred between couples in longer relationships. (Catherine Saether, Flickr) Photo Licence: CC BY 2.0

Over the past 15 years, the number of divorces in Seychelles has increased, according to figures from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In 2023, there were 220 divorces and the figures have been steadily increasing, compared to 15 years ago. In 2008, there were 145 divorces.

According to the Seychelles Civil Status, in 2023, there were 1,633 marriages out of which 376 were Seychellois and 1260 were visitors.

According to the statistics, the largest number of divorces occurred between couples who were in longer relationships. Out of the 220 divorces, 101 were from couples who were together for 10 to 25 years.

Two senior social workers, Lucille Mousbe and Myriam Desire, said that in their line of work, they have noticed a shift in the family pattern in Seychelles.

"Nowadays, there are a lot of single-family households. We see many couples separating and they see it easier to leave the relationship when there are any issues. They say that they cannot live together anymore. Some divorces are caused by external factors such as extra-marital affairs, and others substance abuse," said Mousbe.

Desir said, "There is a lack of proper communication and people separate easily and there is no tolerance for each other anymore. When they reach our office, sometimes the issues could have been easily resolved with an honest conversation."

Mousbe and Desir said that most of the time, the children are the most affected by divorce.

"Society is becoming more accepting of single-parent households and there is not much emphasis on the importance of having both parents at home," said Desir.

While Mousbe said that a two-parent household with good communication and understanding is important, especially in terms of shared responsibility as a shared family unit to help bring up a child positively.

Mousbe and Desir said couples in common-law marriages are also separating and many of them live together for a while and separate when problems arise.