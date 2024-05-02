Seychelles' health ministry receives donation of 6 ambulances

The six Toyota Hiace ambulances are expected to improve the emergency services in the island nation. (State House)

Seychelles' President Wavel Ramkalawan officially handed over six second-hand ambulances to the Minister for Health, Peggy Vidot, gifted by an anonymous donor in a ceremony on Thursday.

The six Toyota Hiace ambulances are expected to improve the emergency services in the island nation.

Ramkalawan said, "Depending on if the Ministry of Health is satisfied with the ambulances, we will purchase six more to add to the fleet."

Vidot welcomed the donation that she described as an opportune gift that will help her ministry "provide an immediate response when called – which is the difference between life and death."

The ambulances are second-hand vehicles with very high roofs, engines of 2,700cc, and equipped to cater for the emergency services the health authorities provide. The total cost of the ambulances is $94,000 (SCR1.3 million).

Vidot explained that the latest additions will help revitalise the current fleet.

The chief executive of the Public Health Agency, Danny Louange, said that the new ambulances are very welcomed as the current fleet of 16 has some vehicles that are beyond 15 years old and maintenance costs are high.

The Beau Vallon, Grand Anse Praslin and Anse Royale health centres are expected to benefit from the donation.