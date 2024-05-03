Seychelles' President sends condolences following passing of UAE President's Al Ain representative

The President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan sent a message of condolence to President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan following the recent passing of Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, the ruler's representative in the Al Ain region. He was 82 years old.

According to the Foreign Affairs Department in a press communique on Thursday, Ramkalawan, said, "I would like to offer our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to Your Highness, to the Al Nahyan family, as well as to the government and the people of the United Arab Emirates on this sad occasion."

"The late Sheikh Tahnoun was a prominent national figure who played an instrumental role in the establishment of the United Arab Emirates. He will be fondly remembered for his unwavering commitment and tireless work in the service of his country," added Ramkalawan.

Seychelles' head of state said, "At this time of bereavement, our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of the late Sheikh Tahnoun, the Government of the United Arab Emirates and the Emirati people. May his soul rest in eternal peace."