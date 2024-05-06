Seychelles shows exciting offers in Arabian Travel Market in UAE

As part of the delegation are representatives of the local tourism trade. (Tourism Seychelles)

Tourism Seychelles, the marketing branch of the tourism department, is participating in the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) from May 6 to 9 at the Dubai World Trade Centre in the UAE with the aim of strengthening its position in the Middle East.

Renowned as a premier travel event, the Arabian Travel Market draws in over 28,000 influential buyers and travel trade visitors, standing as a cornerstone of the global travel industry for over three decades.

In a press communique on Monday, Tourism Seychelles said that the island nation's delegation is headed by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Sylvestre Radegonde, and several high officials along with its Middle East representative, Ahmed Fathallah.

Also part of the delegation are representatives of the local trade in the island nation in the western Indian Ocean.

The Tourism Seychelles director general for Destination Marketing, Bernadette Willemin, said, "We have an exciting few days ahead of us. The ATM provides a unique opportunity to network and stay updated on the latest travel trends shaping the Arabian Travel Market. In the coming days, we will be focused on strengthening our position in the Middle Eastern Market, ensuring Seychelles remains a highly sought-after holiday destination."

Tourism Seychelles will engage with industry leaders throughout the event, showcasing the irresistible allure of the island destination.

The United Arab Emirates remains one of Seychelles' top 10 markets, with 5,302 visitors recorded as of April 28, 2024.