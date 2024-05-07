Air Seychelles clinches two accolades at World Travel Awards

(Seychelles News Agency) - Air Seychelles, the national carrier, has clinched two accolades - the Indian Ocean's Leading Airline - Economy Class and the Indian Ocean's Leading Cabin Crew at the World Travel Awards 2024.

According to the airline in a press statement on Monday, Sandy Benoiton, the airline's chief executive officer accepted the awards with much pride and gratitude.

"To win these accolades knowing they are awarded through public vote is proof that Air Seychelles is on the right track. The airline industry is as exciting as it is volatile and we do what we do with passion. Although we did not win as many awards as we did last year, I am immensely proud of my team whose relentless dedication has culminated in clinching these this year. We build on experiences and we will use this as motivation for even better output this year and beyond," said Benoiton.

Air Seychelles falls in the Indian Ocean category battling against other regional airlines such as Air Austral and Air Mauritius. Winners within each region will then go head to head in the Grand Final at the end of the year.

The Grand Final nominations will be announced during the last quarter of the year, and as was done for the regional awards, a public vote will be called in support of the national airline at this time.

Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, also emerged victorious as the 'Indian Ocean's Leading Beach Destination' and 'Indian Ocean's Leading Nature Destination.'

The Waldorf Astoria Seychelles Platte Island took the newcomer title of 'Indian Ocean's Leading New Resort'.

According to a press communique from the World Travel Awards on Monday, Graham Cooke, founder of the World Travel Awards, said, "Our winners represent the very best of the Indian Ocean's travel and tourism, and my congratulations to each of them. They are all playing starring roles in driving the region to new heights."

The World Travel Awards ceremony is regarded as one of the most prestigious award events around the world, celebrating and rewarding excellence in key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries.