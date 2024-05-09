Disaster risk reduction: Seychelles focusing on detection and alert systems for disasters 

The top priority for the Seychelles Disaster Risk Management Division (DRMD) is to establish a disaster information management system, a tool designed to support agencies and organisations in preparing for and responding to disasters, said a top official on Wednesday.

Robert Ernesta, the director general of DRMD spoke to reporters at the second regional workshop of a Regional Cooperation Mechanism on Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) for the Indian Ocean region that took place in Seychelles from May 7 to May 8.

"Our priority area in Seychelles at the moment is having a detection mechanism that not only alerts people of possible disasters and floods but also the extent of the damage such a disaster is expected to cause when it is happening," said Ernesta.

The workshop was organised by the Indian Ocean Commission (IOC), in collaboration with its partners, United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, the European Union and the Indian Ocean Regional Response Platform (PIROI).

The meeting was to discuss ways to mitigate and manage disasters in the IOC countries. Building resilience and reducing disaster risk is one of the main thrusts of the IOC's new Strategic Development Plan 2023-2033, given the region's growing vulnerability to climate change.

The participating countries were Mauritius, Comoros, Madagascar, Mauritius and Seychelles.

During the second meeting, following one held in Mauritius last year, it was determined that there was a need to create a mechanism and a community under the aegis of the IOC that would enable ongoing exchanges between member states on DRR.

The participants including Seychelles had the chance to present their top priorities in the field as well as discuss the manner through which they may assist one another.

Ernesta said, "All the work we do where risk and disaster management is concerned in Seychelles is done with the assistance of our partner countries."

He added, "Here in Seychelles the main disaster we deal with is flooding, as has been the case recently."

At the end of the meeting, the IOC countries are expected to be well on the path of establishing regional and sub-regional cooperation initiatives in DRR to better identify possible synergies with the IOC DRR platform initiative as well as determine concrete work plans for 2024.

The delegates also had the chance to conduct a site visit.