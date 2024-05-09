Team Seychelles wins 2 more gold medals in swimming at  ANOCA Games

Smythe (Middle) clinched two gold medals to bring her tally to four gold medals in the ANOCA Games. (Seychelles News Agency)

Team Seychelles won another two gold medals in the girls' swimming event on Wednesday at the 2024 Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA ) Games for Zone 7, which the island nation is hosting.

Angelina Smythe, holder of the 2023 Young Athlete of the Year title, clinched two gold medals to bring her tally to four gold medals in the Games taking place from May 6-11.

She won the girls' 200m backstroke in 2 minutes 33.75 seconds. In second place was Andrianaivo Ony from Madagascar in 2 minutes 34.13 seconds, followed by Mauritius' Alysson Yene Teck in 2 minutes 43.06 seconds.

Smythe won her 4th gold medal of the competition in the girls' 200m freestyle race in a time of 2 minutes 18.63 seconds, ahead of second-placed Miranda Razafindrandretsa of Madagascar in 2 minutes 20.01 seconds. Mauritius' Yene Teck won bronze medal in 2 minutes 21.42 seconds.

Swimmer Thierry Payet won a silver medal in the boys' 200m freestyle event with a time of 2 minutes 03.20 seconds. The gold medal went to Malagasy swimmer Baritiana Andriampenomanana who finished first in 2 minutes 01.54 seconds with Matteo Tin Wan Yuen of Mauritius finishing third for a bronze medal with a time of 2 minutes 04.07 seconds.

Team Seychelles also won four additional bronze medals on the second day of the swimming competition. Amos Ferley in the boys 200m backstroke event, finishing with a time of 2 minutes 24.28 seconds. The winner of the race was Cappite Baptiste of Mauritius and in second place was Tendry Rakotobe of Madagascar.

Seychellois Nael Barreau was another bronze medallist finishing third in the girls' 200m breaststroke in 3 minutes 23.76 seconds. Eunice Ramdhum of Mauritius and Razakatiana Finaritra of Madagascar came out first and second respectively.

Seychelles also won bronze medals in both the 4x100m medley relay for boys and girls.

After Day Two of the swimming event at the ANOCA Games, Madagascar leads the medals standings with 16 medals - 6 gold, 9 silver, and 1 bronze. Mauritius has climbed to second place with 19 medals - 6 gold, 5 silver and 8 bronze medals while Seychelles is third with 13 medals - with 4 gold medals, 2 silver, and 7 bronze.