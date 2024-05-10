Tourism Seychelles and Emirates renew partnership agreement

The two parties signed a memorandum of understanding at the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai. (Tourism Seychelles)

(Seychelles News Agency) - Tourism Seychelles and Emirates, one of the main carriers of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), have reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing tourism flows throughout the extensive network of the airline.

According to Tourism Seychelles, the marketing arm of the Department of Tourism, in a statement on Friday, the two parties signed a memorandum of understanding at the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai.

Ahmed Khoory, Emirates' senior vice president of commercial for West Asia and the Indian Ocean, and Sherin Francis, principal secretary of the Tourism Department signed the agreement.

Francis said, "The renewal of the partnership is a testament of our shared vision and commitment to continuously work together to promote the destination and further develop the route. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Emirates for its continuous support."

Commenting on the airline's commitment to promoting Seychelles to its customer base, Ahmed Khoory said it is a key leisure destination in its network that has been operating since 2005.

"Our partnership aimed at promoting tourism to the nation goes back to 2013, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting its tourism industry. Seychelles is a tourist destination that is highly popular amongst travellers from key markets in our network, and we are proud to play a role in driving traffic flows to the island through our efforts," he added.

At the event, Seychelles' Minister of Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Sylvestre Radegonde, highlighted Emirates' crucial role as a key ally, noting its significant market share in the industry.

He thanked Emirates for its enduring partnership, recognising its positive impact on Seychelles' visibility and accessibility. The minister also expressed excitement for future collaborations, aiming to use Emirates' expertise to boost Seychelles' global tourism reputation.

"Emirates' presence enables us to showcase Seychelles' unparalleled beauty, rich culture, and diverse attractions to a vast international audience. Simultaneously, their operations facilitate the influx of visitors, contributing to the growth and prosperity of our tourism sector. As we reflect on the partnership with Emirates, we recognise the invaluable impact it has had on our destination's visibility and accessibility. We are delighted with the renewal of this agreement," he added.

Emirates has reiterated its unwavering support for Tourism Seychelles and aims to bolster the island nation's endeavours in promoting tourism and trade.

The agreement sets forth a range of mutually beneficial initiatives aimed at enhancing trade and tourism, including participation in trade shows, familiarisation trips, exhibitions, and workshops.

Emirates has committed to assisting travel agents and tour operators in key strategic markets, empowering them to promote Seychelles as a premier leisure destination.

This commitment entails the development of tailored holiday packages, provision of incentives, marketing support, and organisation of familiarisation trips aimed at showcasing Seychelles' allure to a global clientele.

With only a 4-hour flight from Dubai to Seychelles, Emirates provides seamless connectivity to this idyllic Indian Ocean destination twice daily.