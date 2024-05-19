"Garden of Eden": Seychelles' Atelier Alis exhibition launched in Cape Town

An artist couple hailing from Seychelles and Mauritius, Laurent Alis and Sasha Alis, have launched their collection 'Garden of Eden' in Cape Town, South Africa, at the Young Blood Gallery, and the exhibition will be on display for the coming months.

Under the banner 'Atelier Alis,' since May 2, the couple has been participating in Cape Town's monthly cultural experience, where art galleries, restaurants, and bars open their doors for a unique, walkable event.

The 'Garden of Eden' exhibition features an array of large textured prints on metal, each depicting the beauty of the Vallee de Mai, one of Seychelles UNESCO World Heritage sites located on the second most populated island of Praslin.

It also includes sculpted pieces inspired by the coco de mer, the largest seed in the plant kingdom, endemic to Seychelles, which has a distinct double-lobed shape that evokes the feminine form.

The couple Laurent Alis and Sasha Alis. (Atelier Alis) Photo License: All Rights Reserved

The collection on display in Cape Town also showcases framed poems by Sasha Alis, printed on German Etching fine art paper with anti-reflective glass, which she says, "explores themes of love, resilience, and the connection between humanity and nature."

Laurent Alis said that through his work, he "invites viewers to reconnect with their inner selves, much like the coco de mer, a seed that takes decades to mature and holds within it the potential for growth and renewal."

He said, "All truth, all inspiration, all creation comes from nature. Everything we've ever needed, and all the answers we search for, is within us—as an extension or part of nature."

His wife, Sasha said, "We are so grateful for this opportunity. So much went into this collection, and we are thrilled it's finally time to reveal it in another country. This is also a way for us to promote the archipelago in a new, fresh way."

She added that her poems "weaves my diverse heritage into my writings, exploring themes of community, resilience, and the female experience."

Sasha Alis is a Mauritian, born in South Africa and has travelled extensively.

She said her poems, displayed alongside Laurent's sculptures, "offer a thoughtful reflection on the journey of self-discovery and the power of embracing one's roots."

Art lovers in Cape Town enjoying the Vallee de Mai prints, coco de mer sculptures, and poems at the Young Blood gallery. (Atelier Alis) Photo License: All Rights Reserved

This is not the first time Atelier Alis' creations are featured on the international scene - the couple was at World Art Dubai, with the launch of their replica of the coco de mer.

Since they started four years ago, the Alis couple has also showcased their art at various exhibitions in Mauritius and Seychelles.

Their breakthrough came with the "Submerged" solo exhibition at L'Alliance Francaise des Seychelles in July 2019, with photographs taken by Laurent during his expeditions to the North and South Poles, as well as from a beach clean-up on Seychelles' Remire Island.

At the exhibition, Laurent said it "illustrated the inter-connectedness of distant places and highlighted the impact of melting glaciers accelerating the rise in sea levels experienced on the archipelago."

For those unable to view the work in Cape Town, Atelier Alis' work is available at Eden Art Gallery, the Lo Brizan boutique in Au Cap, and the Traveller's Edition airport shop in Seychelles.