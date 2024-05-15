Seychelles' cruise ship season ends successfully, says top tourism official 

The arrival of the Serenade of the Seas cruise vessel on Tuesday. (Seychelles News Agency)

(Seychelles News Agency) - The cruise ship season is coming to an end and Seychelles has welcomed 38 vessels with around 68,000 visitors during that time, said a top tourism official on Tuesday.

The principal secretary for Tourism, Sherin Francis, gave the figures and explained that despite receiving fewer ships than the 2022-2023 season, which was a total of 52. Seychelles received vessels with much larger passenger capacity this season.

She described the season as a successful one coupled with the smooth running of all logistical operations.

"For that, I need to congratulate all partners in the industry, as without them we would not have been able to do it well," said Francis.

She added that all operators respected all regulations and facilities in place during the season and no incidents were reported like in previous years.

"However, one of the challenges we do have is for us as a country to maximise tourists' spending when they arrive in Seychelles. Although I must say that there has been some improvement, we still can do more," said Francis.

She shared that the tourism department is doing a comprehensive study on the spending patterns of the visitors on cruise vessels.

"We are being assisted by UNECA (United Nations Economic Commission for Africa) where by July or August this year, we will have a report that we could share with our partners and the media, which will give us a better idea of the benefits we receive from cruise ship passengers," said the principal secretary.

Francis added that the data collected at the moment is not enough to get the information needed.

The chief executive of the Seychelles Ports Authority (SPA), Sony Payet, explained that with so many passengers entering the country at once, it is important that all partners work together to ensure smooth operations.

"Since we are now having more visitors from cruise ships, I think that a committee must be put in place, featuring all invested parties, so that the services can improve," added Payet.

He also spoke of the need for a more vibrant Victoria, the capital, explaining that tourists need to have more things to do and to spend on, especially if they come into port on a Sunday, when everything is closed.

"Many of these tourists have already been to other islands in the region and when they come to Seychelles they will not want to buy items similar to what they have already purchased in these other countries, which is why we must look at bringing our own unique products, to give them something different," said Payet.

The cruise ship season will close with the last ship expected in Port Victoria on Sunday, May 19. The next season will re-open in October 2024 and 44 ships have already been booked, a figure likely to increase in the coming months.