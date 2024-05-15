Seychelles' government endorses candidature of former VP Vincent Meriton for chairperson of AUC

(Seychelles News Agency) - The Seychelles' government has endorsed the candidature of former Vice President Vincent Meriton for the position of chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC).

According to the Foreign Affairs Department in a communique on Wednesday, the election is scheduled for February 2025.

The Department said that during his career as a politician, Meriton held numerous portfolios in the government, as Minister for Foreign Affairs, Health and Social Affairs, Information Technology, the Blue Economy and Entrepreneurship Development.

Meriton was the Vice President during Danny Faure’s presidency from 2016 to 2020.

It added that Meriton has also championed Seychelles’ position on the Blue Economy on the international stage.

“Meriton’s core objective as chairperson of the AUC is to significantly improve the implementation rate of the Commission’s executive decisions by addressing barriers to implementation and promoting accountability and compliance,” said the Department.

The chairperson of the Commission is elected by the Assembly for a four-year term, renewable once. If elected, Meriton will succeed Moussa Faki Mahamat from Chad, who has held the position since 2017.