5 suspected Somali pirates remanded into police custody, 1 admitted to Seychelles Hospital

(Seychelles News Agency) - The Seychelles' Supreme Court remanded five of six suspected Somali pirates piracy for 14 days at the Seychelles Prison Services, the police said on Wednesday.

According to the Sea Trade Maritime daily news service on Wednesday, "Six suspected pirates involved in an attack on the Marshall Islands registered tanker Chrystal Arctic on 10 May have been handed over to the authorities in Seychelles for prosecution."

The six suspected pirates were handed over to the Seychelles authorities on May 14 by EU NAVFOR's Operation ATALANTA, added the news service.

The Sea Trade Martitime news said the EU NAVFOR issued a statement saying that "Operation ATALANTA has legal agreements with different nations in the Area of Operations, one of them being Seychelles, which allows for the trial of suspected pirates arrested by warships joining the operation."

The Seychelles Police said the suspects are aged 20 to 40 years and and three among them were taken to the hospital for treatment of the injuries on their bodies.

According to the police, one of the Somalis, aged 20, was transported to Seychelles on Sunday by a Spanish military helicopter and was admitted to Seychelles Hospital for treatment.