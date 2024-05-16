Seychelles formalises regulation for commercial goods that are exempt from customs declaration 

The statutory instrument (SI) 40 of 2024 for the customs management regulations for the importation of goods in Seychelles through post or courier valued lower than SCR1,500 is to formalise existing practices, said a top official on Wednesday.

The principal secretary for Trade, Francis Lebon, made the statement in a press conference on Wednesday, after members of the public expressed confusion upon learning of the SI.

Lebon stressed that this SI only affects commercial goods, stating that the similar allowance for personal goods provided for by SI 82, remains at SCR3000 ($218).

The SI affects only the importation of commercial goods valued lower than R1500 ($108) and these goods are exempted from customs declaration through a bill of entry and payment of customs duty.

Lebon said this has been in practice since 2013 but the government decided to make it formal.

"This decision was made after seeing that there were instances where the value of the commercial goods imported was lower than what it costs to declare them," said Lebon.

He gave the example of goods that could cost $5, but the bill of entry and taxes will cost more than the $5.

"Now that this has been formalised, every Customs Officer, present and future will have to abide by it, as it will be part of the normal practices," added Lebon.