Seychelles Broadcasting Corporation's nearly completed HQ gets new equipment from China

The building is located on the outskirts of the Seychelles' capital, Victoria, at Union Vale. (Seychelles News Agency)

The Seychelles Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) new headquarters are nearly complete and on Friday the Chinese Ambassador Lin Nan officially handed over the technical equipment they will use once they move in.

Nan handed over the equipment to the SBC's chief executive, Berard Dupres, in a ceremony held at the newly built SBC House.

The SBC House project began in 2018 and after several delays, it is now nearing completion with the handing over being a significant part of the project.

"This handing over is a comforting milestone that ensures us that we are indeed close to the finish line," said Dupres.

He added that while the past six years have not been easy, he acknowledges the hard work that the contractors Hunan Construction Investment, have put into the project.

The building is located on the outskirts of the Seychelles' capital, Victoria, at Union Vale where the former SBC radio station was, and comprises several buildings separated by stairs and open gardens. One of the buildings will house its two radio stations, another will be home to the television operations, and an office building will be at the back end of the SBC House.

Ambassador Lin Nan officially handed over the technical equipment SBC will use once they move in. (Seychelles News Agency) Photo License: CC-BY

The project is financed by a grant from the Chinese government and the contractor is Hunan 6 Engineering Company. The grant is inclusive of furniture and equipment.

"During the project implementation, we overcame many difficulties," said Dianwei Cai, the chairman of Hunan Construction Investment, who added that the project will significantly advance the progress of digitalisation in broadcasting and television.

He said, "The SBC House, which has been built on the shore of the Indian Ocean, marks the friendship and efforts of China and Seychelles."

After the official handing-over ceremony, guests were taken on a tour of the facilities, which feature new cameras, fully equipped television studios, with cameras, lights and even an audience sitting area, among others.

The project was approved and initiated by the Ministry of Commerce of China and managed by the Agency for International Economic Cooperation under the Ministry of Commerce of China.