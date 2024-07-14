Orique: Unique cultural experience on Seychelles' Praslin Island

Orique is nested at the top of the mountain of Praslin in a place called Zimbabwe. (Mandy Bertin)

(Seychelles News Agency) - Stunning beaches, breathtaking viewpoints and tranquility have all made Praslin, Seychelles' second largest island, one of the most popular tourist destinations, and a new venture, Orique, is keeping local traditions and culture alive.

The island is also well known for the Vallée de Mai, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, which is home to the world's largest seed, the coco de mer.

However, the islanders are working to preserve and protect the island's rich heritage in their own ways through cultural tourism. This allows visitors to experience and appreciate the island nation's history, traditions, arts, people and the people's ways of life and has benefits for the local communities and the economy.

Terry Philoe has joined the quest to put the spotlight on the Seychelles' traditions and culture through his venture called Orique.

The owner of Orique, Terry Philoe. (Mandy Bertin) Photo License: All Rights Reserved

"Take a look around you. What I have built here has given birth to the name Orique, derived from the words original and unique. Orique is my brand," Philoe told SNA.

"I want people to experience and be reminded of our ways of living many years ago. Let us be proud of our traditions and uniqueness, of how we used to live, eat, and celebrate life," he added.

Tucked away within the green mountains of Praslin is a place called Zimbabwe, and a very steep and narrow road leads visitors to the most breathtaking viewpoint on the island. At the top of the mountain, Orique is nested.

Philoe has not only built the place of his dreams but has turned the once dry and deserted area into a dream come true for many islanders and tourists.

So what makes Orique unique and original? I visited Orique to discover that for myself.

The freshness of the air there welcomes visitors to a distinctive architecture set in the middle of a neat garden. Visitors can relax and enjoy the magnificent view of the neighbouring islands, the calm sea, and the local communities.

There are benches made of dried bamboo poles and granite and centrepieces on wooden tables are simply cast-iron pots known as a potis or marmit in Creole.

These pots are part of the Seychelles' history and heritage as they serve as a reminder of the island nation's traditional cooking. Decades ago, the elders used these pots to cook food either outside or in the traditional kitchen.

Amazed and curious, I took a few steps further up to see more of his creations.

Philoe has taken his creativity to another level and has used a rusty old metal bed and turned it into a swing and two white enamel chamber pots sit underneath the bed. These pots were kept under the beds at night as toilets were not necessarily found inside houses.

A rusty old bed turned into a swing. (Mandy Bertin) Photo License: All Rights Reserved

My tour outside led me to the far right end of the place where Philoe has kept the outdoor bathroom and toilet concept but has just added a slight touch of modernity to it. Showering under the stars is simply majestic.

Visitors are left in awe as they walk into the house with walls that can barely be seen as they are aligned with so many collected items or crafts made by Philoe. The house is a museum in itself as visitors can get the chance to enjoy something different to modern life.

"I collect things that people want to throw away, maybe because of rust or out of style, and I turn them into artworks. These old artefacts are valuable and are needed to be preserved, so for me, they are treasures as they are part of our cultural identity," said Philoe.

From enamel plates, old kettles, lanterns, baskets and cupboards that you would typically have seen in houses here decades ago to an antique chest, the house has it all.

The Orique experience

Imagine proposing under the golden rays of sunset, on top of the world, with the glistening ocean as your backdrop. Orique offers the ideal location for your marriage proposal and why not even have your wedding in this little corner of paradise?

Orique can even transform into a party venue, or you can go there to spend the day in tranquility. It can also cater for private and romantic dinners while enjoying a stunning sunset.

Dishes were then served in containers made out of dried coco de mer husks. (Mandy Bertin) Photo License: All Rights Reserved

After the tour, I was treated to lunch, compliments of Chef Philoe. I was shown the step-by-step process of how to prepare one of our traditional dishes - fried fish coconut curry - which was by far the most scrumptious curry I have ever tasted.

"Long ago, we used to fry our fish and keep them in a cupboard. We did not have refrigerators back then, so today for this meal, I am using fried fish which I have kept in the cupboard since last night. All the spices and other ingredients are fresh from my garden," said Philoe.

The aroma of the fried fish blended with the coconut milk and an assortment of spices filled the air.

"This is what the visitors like, and sometimes they do not wait for me to bring more to the table, they come to the kitchen themselves for a second serving," he added.

The prepared dishes were then served in containers made out of dried coco de mer husks, which used to be vital kitchen utensils back in the day.

I was then given a cream enamel plate so that I could finally enjoy the flavours of the dishes. Also on the menu was Katkat dou, a sweet dessert made using plantains, coconut milk, and other ingredients.

My journey up in the Zimbabwe mountainside ended with a cup of lemongrass tea just before sunset.