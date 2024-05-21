Seychelles' government minister awarded "outstanding alumnus" of York University, Canada

Joubert won the Tentanda Via award given to alumni who have demonstrated innovative, unconventional, and daring leadership and success. (Seychelles Nation)

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles' Minister for Agriculture, Climate Change and Environment, Flavien Joubert, is one of four former students to receive an award as an outstanding alumnus of York University in Canada for 2023.

Joubert won the Tentanda Via award given to alumni who have demonstrated innovative, unconventional, and daring leadership and success, reflecting the university's motto "The way must be tried."

The minister expressed his satisfaction on Monday in a press conference.

"I am very satisfied that now more than 21 years after having left the University they contacted me and informed me that they are looking at other alumnus who have gone through the uni and they are considering those who have managed to make something out of their lives," he said.

York University, also known as YorkU, is a public research university established in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, in 1959. It is Canada's third-largest university with around 55,700 students, 7,000 faculty and staff, and over 370,000 alumni worldwide.

Joubert also revealed that he left Seychelles for his Masters in Environmental Studies on a Canadian Commonwealth scholarship in 2003.

His thesis was on pesticide regulation and he presented a paper on the regulation of pesticides in various cities.

"During this time I learned a lot not just about pesticides and their regulation, but also on the different government models that exist and their functions in the bigger countries," he said.

He added that it is "important that our people are also given the experience as it gives us a broader idea of the possibilities that exist."

Before he was appointed minister, Joubert held several key positions including director general for Wildlife Enforcement and Permits and chief executive of the Seychelles National Parks Authority and the Landscape and Waste Management Authority.

When asked why he believes he was chosen among his other alumnus, Joubert said, "When I took the post as a minister in Seychelles, this has also been a chance to show that one of their alumni has reached a visible level in their chosen field and this is one of the criteria that has been used to determine whether they should receive the award or not."

He concluded that through this award "Seychelles is recognised in the world, and accompanied with the things that we are doing, this could be a good way to promote our image as a serious country on the world scene."

The other alumni to win this year are Harry S. LaForme, Fatima Israel and Temo Primrose Gare.