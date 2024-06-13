Seychelles scoops 8 awards at the World Travel Awards in Dubai

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles has once again proven its allure as a premier travel destination by clinching eight awards at the World Travel Awards 2024 ceremony held in Dubai on May 6.

SNA presents the 8 awards Seychelles won at the ceremony.

Indian Ocean's Leading Beach Destination

The award for Seychelles is a testament to the island nation's natural beauty and captivating landscapes. Seychelles has two beaches that have made world rankings in the past.

Anse Source D'Agent, located in the southwest of La Digue, the third most populated island of Seychelles, and Anse Lazio, located on the northwest coast of Praslin Island, the second most populated island.

Indian Ocean's Leading Cruise Destination

The award shows the Seychelles archipelago of 115 islands is a destination with a commitment to innovation and excellence in hospitality.

with its warm weather, tropical forests, white-sand beaches and turquoise waters is seen as the place to go on a cruise. For the cruise season 2023/2024, around 68,000 visitors came to the island nation.

(Seychelles News Agency) Photo License: CC-BY

Indian Ocean's Leading Cruise Port 2024

Port Victoria won the Indian Ocean's Leading Cruise Port once again. For the cruise ship season 2023/2024, Port Victoria has welcomed around 38 vessels.

(Seychelles News Agency) Photo License: CC-BY

Indian Ocean's Leading Nature Destination

With Seychelles' unique biodiversity both on land and at sea and its endemic flora and fauna, the archipelago is an ideal destination for visitors who love to explore the outdoors and get up close to some endemic species.

Indian Ocean's Leading Cabin Crew 2024' and 'Indian Ocean's Leading Airline - Economy Class 2024'.

The accomplishment caps off a period of growth for Air Seychelles, the national airline that recently signed a codeshare agreement with SriLankan Airlines, to give the airline more flexibility in its connections and destination offers.

(Air Seychelles) Photo License: All Rights Reserved

Indian Ocean's Leading Conference Hotel 2024

Eden Bleu Hotel on the man-made Eden Island, next to the main island of Mahe, was honoured as it combines an idyllic setting for business and leisure with the most advanced Seychelles conference and meetings facilities in the Indian Ocean.

Indian Ocean's Leading New Resort 2024,

The Waldorf Astoria Resort, part of the Hilton Group, located on Platte Island, blends elegant hospitality with an eco-conscious travel offering. The resort was also praised for showcasing Seychelles' commitment to innovation and excellence in hospitality.