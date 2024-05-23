Seychelles' President to attend 4th International Conference for Small Island Developing States

The President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, will join other small island state leaders and decision makers at the Fourth International Conference on Small Island Developing States (SIDS4) in Antigua and Barbuda from May 23 to June 3.

During the conference, with the theme 'Charting the Course Towards Resilient Prosperity,' the international community will gather to review SIDS' sustainable development progress, including the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its Sustainable Development Goals.

A range of topics will be covered in SIDS4, including climate change, biodiversity loss, ocean conservation, disaster risk reduction, access to finance, debt sustainability and the overall sustainable development of SIDS.

The conference's outcome is expected to be a comprehensive plan of action offering solutions to the unique challenges of SIDS and a new 10-year framework for international cooperation and support.

The conference is organised by the United Nations every 10 years.

According to State House, from Antigua and Barbuda, Ramkalawan will attend the 2024 Korea-Africa Summit in Seoul, from June 2 to 6.

Under the theme 'The Future We Make Together: Shared Growth, Sustainability, and Solidarity,' the summit aims to elevate cooperation between South Korea and Africa by bringing together heads of state and international organisations in Africa and key figures from Korean government communities.

Ramkalawan will deliver various statements at both summits, engage in high-level discussions, and take part in side events relevant to Seychelles' priorities.