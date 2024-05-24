Nature Seychelles awarded €218,000 EU grant for climate adaptation project

The project was launched at Nature Seychelles' Centre for Environment and Education at Roche Caiman. (Seychelles News Agency)

A project to boost collaborative efforts between government agencies, the private sector, and non-profit organisations in Seychelles, funded by the European Union (EU), was launched on Thursday.

The project titled "Improving Climate Adaptation and Environmental Governance through Local People and Co-Management in Seychelles" will be implemented by Nature Seychelles with financial support of €218,000 from the EU.

Nature Seychelles is a leading environmental organisation in the western Indian Ocean and is the largest and oldest environmental NGO in the archipelago and is involved in environmental conservation and management.

The European Union Ambassador to Seychelles, Oskar Benedikt, presided over the project launch at Nature Seychelles' Centre for Environment and Education at Roche Caiman the presence of the French ambassador to Seychelles, Olivia Berkeley-Christmann

The project aims to improve mangrove research and management for ecosystem resilience. It will also increase the number of local people with the knowledge and capacity to participate in wetland conservation and restoration and to strengthen and support the national mangrove policy and regulatory frameworks for ecosystem management.

Speaking at the launching, the chief executive of Nature Seychelles, Dr Nirmal Shah, said the project will target various groups and stakeholders. These will include wetland management practitioners, tourism establishments, community members, environmental groups and school clubs, interested entrepreneurs, and the private sector.

"One of the most important things for us is that we get people involved in decisions made on our environment, as the environment is ours and not the government's," he said.

Shah added that there needs to be policies and values given to these wetlands so that people will feel the need to protect these wetlands.

Another component of the project is what has been dubbed "the wetlands of hope," where in recognition of effective management of wetlands, the groups, hotels, or individuals will be given the label "wetlands of hope." This will help inspire others to work to protect their own wetlands in order to be recognised as well.

Meanwhile, Benedikt said that the launch of the project continues to show the excellent partnership between Seychelles and the EU.

"The launch of this grant, together with our new bilateral programme for 2021-2017, is testimony to the continuity of this partnership in areas, such as environmental protection," said Benedikt.