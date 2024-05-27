Palestinian Red Crescent says 'large number' of casualties in Israeli strike near Rafah

Palestinians inspect the aftermath of an Israeli strike on a building in Nuseirat on May 25, 2024, amid continuing battles between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. (Photo by Bashar TALEB / AFP)

The Palestinian Red Crescent said late Sunday an Israeli air strike killed and wounded a "large number" of people in a designated humanitarian area of Gaza's far-southern city of Rafah.

"The Palestine Red Crescent ambulance crews are transporting a large number of martyrs and injured individuals following the occupation's targeting of the displaced persons' tents near the United Nations headquarters northwest of Rafah," the Red Crescent said in a post on X.

It added that "this location was designated by the Israeli occupation as a humanitarian area".

The Hamas-run ministry of health and the emergency committee of the Rafah Governorate reported a strike on a displacement centre near Rafah, saying it had killed and wounded dozens.

Israel's military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Israel launched a ground operation on Rafah in early May despite widespread opposition over concerns for civilians sheltering there.

Earlier on Sunday, Israel's army said at least eight rockets were fired towards central areas of the country from Rafah.

Hamas's armed wing said in a post on Telegram it had targeted Tel Aviv "with a large rocket barrage in response to the Zionist massacres against civilians".

Later Sunday the Israel' military said in a statement its air force had carried out strikes on Rafah in response.

"The rocket launcher, which was situated near two mosques in the area of Rafah, was struck by the (Israeli Air Force) shortly after."

© Agence France-Presse