Local businesses contribute to Seychelles' New Hospital Fund

Amsa Healthcare made a first contribution of SCR500,000 ($34,000) as part of the pledge. (Seychelles News Agency)

As the Seychelles' government continues its work to raise funds for the construction of a proposed new hospital, several companies and individuals have made their contributions, and the latest donations of up to SCR750,000 ($52,000), were made on Monday.

The donations were made to the New Hospital Fund in a short ceremony at State House and the cheques were handed over to Vice President Ahmed Afif in the absence of President Wavel Ramkalawan, who is on overseas missions.

The cheques were from Amsa Healthcare, Marlu Seychelles and Amazon Betting Seychelles.

Amsa Healthcare pledged SCR5 million, ($344,000) to the fund and made a first contribution of SCR500,000 ($34,000) as part of the pledge.

The other donation from Marlu Seychelles, a semi-industrial fishing company in the country, was for SCR150,000 ($10,000).

Amazon Betting Seychelles donated SCR100,000 ($8,000) to the fund.

The Vice President said it was a pleasure to receive such donations from these companies.

"This is a very kind gesture, which will go to building an infrastructure that will benefit everyone in Seychelles," said Afif.

He added that while a new building will be constructed, it is the hospital services that the government wants to bring to the highest standard.

The New Hospital Fund was launched last year to raise funds for the construction of a new and modern Seychelles Hospital. It is expected to be built on part of the premises of the current Seychelles Hospital in the central district of Mont Fleuri.

The estimated sum for the construction of the new hospital is SCR1 billion ($69 million).

When he announced the setting up of the New Hospital Fund Last year, President Ramkalawan revealed that the new hospital will be built where the current one is and that details of the plan when finalised will be shared with the public.

A technical committee was set up in October 2023 to kickstart the project which is scheduled to commence in 2024.