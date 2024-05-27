Seychelles' President aims to strengthen cooperation with Maldives and Marshall Islands

The heads of state of Seychelles and Maldives discussed strengthening diplomatic relations in tourism, air connectivity, environment protection, capacity building and exchange of best practices as well as maritime security.

According to State House, President Wavel Ramkalawan and his counterpart from Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu, held bilateral talks on the margins of the International Conference of Small Island Developing States in Antigua and Barbuda.

Ramkalawan and Muizzu highlighted the excellent relations between Seychelles and Maldives and how important it was for them to agree and address the real concerns affecting small island states.

"Since July 1980, our two nations have engaged in a vast array of areas of cooperation at both bilateral and multilateral levels. It was an honour to visit your country in June last year, and our meeting today is the ideal occasion to assess what we have accomplished thus far and reinforce our efforts to ensure successful implementation. I look forward to working closely with you to build further on the existing partnership between our two countries," said Ramkalawan.

Muizzu stressed the very good relations between the two islands and their people and conveyed his country's interest in strengthening diplomatic ties and exploring new avenues.

The climate crisis remains top on the agenda of discussions as both nations seek to continue to use international platforms to call for greater global solidarity towards the socio-economic, political, security and ecological plight of SIDS. Other topics discussed were the rise in sea level, coral bleaching and exchange of technical expertise were also addressed.

Ramkalawan and President of the Marshall Islands, Hilda Heine. (State House) Photo License: CC-BY

Ramkalawan also held talks with the President of the Marshall Islands, Hilda Heine.

The two leaders agreed to further cooperate in key areas of mutual interest and explore new possible areas to strengthen the relations between the two island nations.

Discussions touched on the existential issue of the climate crisis, such as rising sea levels and adverse weather patterns. Both nations are keen to further discuss short and long-term climate adaptation strategies and sound climate-based government policies.

The two leaders talked about initiatives that can be implemented locally to enhance resiliency and reliably achieve sustainable development for both peoples' benefit.