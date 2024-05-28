Seychelles National Alliance Party to announce new interim leader soon

The executive committee of SNAP had already revoked Padayachy's membership to the party on April 15. (Seychelles New Agency)

The Seychelles National Alliance Party (SNAP) will soon reveal its new interim leader, said the new chairman of the party on Monday.

Cyril Lau-Tee told reporters that SNAP has already sent the name of the new interim leader to the Electoral Commission of Seychelles (ECS).

The announcement comes after the ECS announced the termination of the membership of the party leader, Vincent Padayachy on May 15.

Ernesto Lionnet, a member of the executive committee, said, "Our decision to revoke the membership of our then leader shows that we are a serious party that does not take too well to our leaders doing whatever they want."

The executive committee of SNAP had already revoked Padayachy's membership to the party on April 15 as per Article 4.5 of its constitution.

Lionnet said the former party leader committed over 10 violations from the date it was registered to April 15 and this included disregarding the executive committee when making decisions.

Lautee said that after Padayachy was voted out, the party informed the ECS of the decision but on April 24 Padayachy announced the suspension of Lautee and Hermitte from their roles as chairman and secretary general respectively.

According to the Electoral Commission, Padayachy ceased to be a member of SNAP effective on April 15, 2024, and any resolution or action taken on behalf of the party after this date is deemed invalid.

With the matter settled, SNAP revealed it plans to hold its convention at the end of this year to elect its presidential and vice presidential candidates.

"We have already begun the work to identify who will stand as candidates for the National Assembly," said Hermitte, who added that the party is working to ensure it has all the members it needs for its executive committee.

Presidential and legislative elections in Seychelles will take place on September 27 if a proposed 11th amendment to the Constitution on a fixed date for elections is approved by the National Assembly.